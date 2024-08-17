Iraq thanks PM Modi for hosting Global South Summit

Baghdad: Stressing that it remains an integral part of the Global South and has a firm commitment to a shared vision for a sustainable and prosperous future for all, Iraq on Saturday expressed its “sincere appreciation” to the Indian government for hosting the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, participated virtually in the meeting held under the theme ‘Empowering the Global South for a Sustainable Future’.

In his remarks at the summit, Hussain thanked the Indian government for hosting the important conference and extended his special thanks to PM Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Addressing the “common challenges”, the Minister spoke on the importance of collective action with developed countries to address vital issues such as climate change, energy security and sustainable development.

“He explained that Iraq plays a pivotal role in ensuring global energy security, pointing to the country’s commitment to diversifying energy sources and expanding its export capabilities to meet growing global demand. He called on international partners to cooperate in building a sustainable energy future for all,” stated Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

Highlighting Iraq’s initiative to plant five million trees as a step towards creating a large carbon reservoir, Hussein said that the country remains committed to global measures to combat climate change, including implementing policies to support the use of electric vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Addressing the gathering, Hussein also mentioned the security challenges facing the world, especially in light of the instability of the international system, expressing Iraq’s concern over the “unjustified Israeli bombing” of the Gaza Strip, and calling on the international community to support efforts to enhance security and peace in the region.

“The Minister also discussed the importance of transboundary water resources for Iraq, stressing Iraq’s diplomatic efforts to enhance cooperation in this field, including joining the United Nations Water Convention,” the Foreign Ministry mentioned.

Hussein detailed that a ‘Development Path’ initiative has been launched by Iraq, which aims to enhance regional and global economic integration by establishing a trade corridor linking the Gulf region to Turkey, opening the door to new economic opportunities and enhancing trade within and outside the region.

A number of countries, including Iraq, Cuba, Brunei, Lesotho, Malaysia, Maldives, Nauru, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Tuvalu, Laos, Cambodia, and Turkmenistan are participating in the summitThe summit is held with the participation of a number of heads of state and government and foreign ministers, where it discusses the challenges imposed by global developments and ways to create a more comprehensive, representative and advanced global system.

It also addresses development priorities and related solutions, as well as food security issuesIt began as an extension of PM Modi’s vision of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayas’, and is underpinned by India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

The conference discussed the issues of climate change, population growth, food insecurity, financial debt, inequality and conflicts that directly affect developing countries, and discussed the challenges, priorities and solutions in the Global South, especially to ensure sustainable development.