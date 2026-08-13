Iraq will not allow attacks on neighbours from its territory: PM

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has said Iraq will not allow its territory or airspace to be used to launch attacks against neighbouring countries.

Al-Zaidi made the remarks during a late-night visit to the Operations Centre at Iraq’s Air Defence Command on Wednesday, August 12, where he reviewed the readiness of the country’s air defence system and plans to strengthen its capabilities.

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“Iraq is working to protect its national security and sovereignty, and it will not allow its territory or airspace to be used as a launching pad for any aggression against neighbouring countries,” the Iraqi News Agency quoted him as saying.

He stressed that Iraq’s airspace and sovereignty must be protected, describing air defence as the country’s shield and first line of defence.

During the visit, Al-Zaidi received a briefing on the status of the air defence system, operational sectors and plans to develop specialised units under the 2026-2031 Air Defence Capability Building Plan. The plan focuses on improving radar detection and surveillance, weapons systems, and command-and-control capabilities.

أجرى رئيس مجلس الوزراء القائد العام للقوات المسلحة السيد علي فالح الزيدي، في ساعة متأخرة من ليلة الأربعاء على الخميس، زيارة إلى مركز العمليات في قيادة الدفاع الجوي، للاطلاع ميدانياً على واقع منظومة الدفاع الجوي واستعداداتها ومهامها في حماية سماء العراق.



وجاءت زيارة القائد العام… pic.twitter.com/yC0rYmOusm — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) August 12, 2026

The prime minister directed officials to meet the requirements of the air defence forces and strengthen their operational and technological capabilities. He said capable armed forces were essential to consolidating Iraq’s sovereignty and enabling the country to take independent political and military decisions.

Al-Zaidi also stressed the importance of Iraq contributing to regional security and stability, while making clear that its airspace must not be violated or its security compromised.

September 30 coalition withdrawal deadline

During his meeting with US Central Command Commander Brad Cooper, Al-Zaidi reiterated that September 30 is the deadline for ending the international coalition’s mission in Iraq and completing the withdrawal of its forces.

He also stressed that restricting weapons to state control would strengthen Iraq’s sovereignty and stability.

Iraqi security delegation to visit Saudi Arabia

Separately, a high-level Iraqi security delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, August 13, to discuss security matters and issues of mutual concern between Baghdad and Riyadh.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, the talks will include the attacks Saudi Arabia has faced and ways to strengthen security coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation includes the Director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Air Defence Commander, the Head of the Intelligence Service and the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Service.

The visit comes as Baghdad seeks to strengthen security coordination with Riyadh while reaffirming that Iraqi territory and airspace will not be used to launch attacks against neighbouring states.