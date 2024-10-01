Iraqi militant group claims drone, missile attacks on Israeli targets

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility on Monday, September 30, for a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli sites.

In a statement, the group reported firing al-Arqab cruise missiles at “a vital site in Israel” and launching three drone attacks, two of which targeted locations in Haifa and its northern port.

The group did not specify the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Scenes of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launching Al-Arqab cruise missiles towards two separate vital targets in our occupied territories.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq published a video of their drones & cruise missiles launch toward Israel today, Sep 30, 2024.

The cruise missiles are Al-Arqab (based on the Iranian Soumar) and the drones are the Iranian Sayyad & Shahed-101 (The drones were launched yesterday). pic.twitter.com/uOd3rorGLF — Mehdi H. (@mhmiranusa) September 30, 2024

Iran-backed groups launch “Al-Arqab” cruise missile on “Israel”. pic.twitter.com/5h81ccu74r — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) September 27, 2024

Also Read Israel launches ground invasion in southern Lebanon

These attacks followed recent Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which reportedly resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and US targets in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

On May 15, the group in Iraq published scenes of launching “Al-Arqab” cruise missiles towards vital targets in the Jericho Valley and Nevatim air base in Beersheba.

🇮🇶⚡ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq publish scenes of launching “Al-Arqab” cruise missiles towards vital targets in the Jericho Valley and Nevatim air base in Beersheba. pic.twitter.com/q0gTYmp808 — War Watch (@WarWatchs) May 15, 2024

On July 15, IRI published a video of Shahed-101 OWA UAVs and Al-Arqab cruise missiles launched toward the Israeli cities of Haifa and Eilat.

Pro-Iranian Iraqi militia (Islamic Resistance in Iraq) published a video of Shahed-101 OWA UAVs and Al-Arqab cruise missiles launch toward Israeli cities of Haifa and Eilat today, July 15, 2024. pic.twitter.com/x9sFY8jM7y — Mehdi H. (@mhmiranusa) July 15, 2024

Pertinently, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)is a network of Iranian-backed Shia Islamist insurgent groups in Iraq.

IRI operation

In February this year, the group operating under the banner of the IRI launched about 170 attacks on US bases. However, the attack on Tower 22 was the first to cause the death of US military personnel since October 18 at least 143 Americans have been wounded.

With Inputs from IANS