Iraqi PM calls for concerted efforts to assist Syria without interference

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani stressed the importance of concerted efforts to assist Syria in managing its affairs without interference that compromises its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office, Al-Sudani made the remarks on Saturday when meeting with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto in Baghdad, where they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, particularly in security cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Sudani praised Italy’s role in supporting Iraq through the international coalition’s mission and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization mission and expressed Iraq’s readiness to cooperate with friendly countries to stabilise the region, said the statement.

The prime minister noted that the Iraqi government is evaluating developments in Syria to make informed decisions regarding its evolving situation, it added.

For his part, Crosetto affirmed Italy’s readiness to expand relations with Iraq and support the stability in the Middle East.

Earlier on Thursday Syria’s interim authorities said that the previous government’s soldiers and officers fleeing to Iraq are now welcome to return home without fear of reprisal.

In a statement, the interim authorities pledged on Wednesday that military personnel who fled to neighbouring Iraq during the final stages of the previous government’s downfall would not face harassment or punishment upon their return.

It added that these returnees could use any border crossing and that the interim authorities would work directly with the Iraqi government to streamline procedures to facilitate their homecoming.

More than 1,000 Syrian army personnel entered Iraq through the Qaim border crossing on December 7, a day before the overthrow of the former Syrian government by militant groups, Iraq’s official news agency INA reported.