Iraqi PM urges halt to attacks against Palestine, Lebanon

Al Sudani made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Baghdad.

Published: 22nd July 2024 9:34 am IST
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has stressed the urgent need to halt the attacks against Lebanon and Palestine and called for concerted efforts to prevent the escalation of regional conflict.

Al Sudani made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Baghdad, according to a statement from Al Sudani’s media office released on Sunday.

The two leaders also discussed a bilateral agreement on the supply of Iraqi oil to Lebanon and explored the current political and security developments in the region, the statement said.

Al Sudani emphasised that Iraq’s stance on Lebanon is rooted in the commitment and brotherhood that bind the two nations, as well as Iraq’s responsible regional and international role regarding regional developments, the statement noted.

Mikati expressed appreciation for the Iraqi government’s efforts to support economic relations with Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also outlined his government’s efforts to enhance security cooperation with Iraq in combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

The Lebanese Prime Minister, who arrived in Iraq on Sunday, also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

They reviewed bilateral relations and developments in the Arab and international arenas, stressing the importance of concerted efforts to stop the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and address the tragic humanitarian situation, according to a statement from the presidency media office.

