IRCTC hotel scam case: HC issues notice to CBI on Rabri’s plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday, January 16, issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea filed by former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi challenging a trial court order that directed the framing of criminal charges against her and her family members in the IRCTC hotel scam case.

After briefly hearing the matter, a single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma sought the response of the CBI and listed the petition for further hearing on January 19.

In her plea, Rabri Devi, wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, contended that the trial court, without properly appreciating the material on record, had erroneously framed charges against her merely on presumptions.

The development comes days after the Delhi High Court issued notice on a similar plea filed by her son, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, challenging the trial court’s order directing the framing of charges against him and his family members in the same case.

While issuing notice on Tejashwi Yadav’s criminal revision petition and his application seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings, Justice Sharma sought the response of the CBI and directed that his plea be heard along with a similar petition filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In an order passed on October 13, 2025, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts paved the way for the trial of Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, his son Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The special court had reserved its order on May 29 after hearing detailed arguments on the issue of framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta and Railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal.

The alleged scam dates back to the period between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister.

During his tenure, two IRCTC hotels were allegedly given on lease without following prescribed norms. One of the hotels was allotted to Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Gupta, a close associate of the RJD chief and a Rajya Sabha MP at the time. As per the prosecution, the RJD leader got three acres of prime land through a benami company.