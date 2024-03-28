Ireland seeks to join South Africa at ICJ in genocide case against Israel

Ireland announced that it would join South Africa in the case brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in relation to the genocide in Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The decision followed an analysis of the legal and policy issues arising in the case, and consultation with partners, including South Africa.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 27, Ireland’s foreign minister Micheal Martin said, “Following the Provisional Measures ordered by the Court on 26 January, the Government confirmed its intention to urgently consider filing a declaration of intervention in this case.”

This was “based on a legal analysis of the Genocide Convention, the Court’s provisional measures order and consultation with other Contracting Parties.”

“That analysis and consultation has now concluded. Ireland will be intervening,” the minister said.

Martin emphasized that third-party intervention in ICJ cases is a complex and rare matter, and the court is responsible for determining if genocide is being committed.

“What we are seeing in Gaza now represents the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale,” he added.

He criticized the intentional withholding of humanitarian aid to civilians, targeting civilians and infrastructure, and collectively punishing an entire population.

He added in a statement, “Taking hostages and deliberately withholding humanitarian aid from civilians. The targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, the indiscriminate use of explosive materials in populated areas, the use of civilian facilities for military purposes, and the collective punishment of an entire people.”

He went on to say, “The list goes on. This must stop. The international community’s point of view is clear. Enough is enough.”

“As the UN Secretary General said as he inspected long lines of blocked relief trucks waiting to enter Gaza during his visit to Rafah at the weekend; ‘it is time to truly flood Gaza with life-saving aid. The choice is clear: surge or starvation’. I echo his words today.”

On December 29, South Africa filed an 84-page lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, requesting an immediate order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On January 26, ICJ ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and direct incitement to it, as it rejected the Israeli request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by South Africa.