Iris Artistry, check out unique art event happening in Hyderabad

William Shakespeare once rightly said, “The eyes are the window to your soul”. Drawing inspiration from this profound thought, Madras Sound Production is transforming the essence of the eyes into breathtaking works of art through photography.

Called the ‘Iris Artistry’, this unique experience is coming to Hyderabad to offer people the chance to capture the intricate beauty of their irises and turn them into personalized frameworks. By blending science, art, and individuality, it brings a whole new meaning to self-expression, making it a must-visit for art lovers.

The Iris Artistry details

Making its debut in Hyderabad, the event welcomes couples, friends, families, and solo adventurers alike. Attendees can expect to be captivated by the stunning images of human irises, showcasing their intricate details and vibrant colors in mesmerizing displays.

In addition to showcasing eyes in their natural beauty, this unique art form presents a variety of display templates. One such template, ‘The Astroid,’ draws inspiration from the vastness of space, transforming the iris into a conceptual galaxy. Another fascinating option is ‘The Ying Yang Yoh,’ which integrates the ancient Chinese philosophy of Yin-Yang into the iris design. Other available templates include Thunder, Explosion, Infinity, Cosmic, Holo, and Quartet, each offering a unique artistic interpretation of the iris.

The ‘Iris Artistry’ has already seen great success in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Coimbatore. Now, it is all set to impress art fanatics in Hyderabad.

When and where?

The event will take place from September 6th to 8th at Grind Cafe, Banjara Hills. Attendees can go on this artistic journey between 10 AM and 9 PM on all three days with prices starting from Rs.750. Whether you’re looking to explore the captivating beauty of your iris or simply marvel at the artistry on display, this event promises to offer an unforgettable experience.

With its creative approach, Iris Artistry promises to leave attendees in awe while celebrating individuality. So, visit Grind Cafe this weekend and let your eyes tell their own artistic story!