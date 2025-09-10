Irked by incompetency, Karnataka villagers lock up forest officials

Despite repeated requests, the forest department has not taken the issue seriously.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th September 2025 6:17 pm IST
Villagers in Karnataka locked up forest officials for over 20 minutes after failing to to trap a tiger
Villagers in Karnataka locked up forest officials for over 20 minutes after failing to to trap a tiger

Vexed villagers of Karnataka’s Bommalapura village locked 13 forest officials in a cage for over 20 minutes on Tuesday, September 9, alleging negligence by the department over inadequate steps to trap a tiger.

The incident was reported 8 km from the forest border in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

According to the farmers, the tiger had killed a calf three days ago. They said incidents of tigers and leopards preying on their livestock were on a constant rise, and despite repeated requests, the forest department has not taken the issue seriously.

MS Teachers

On information, the assistant conservator of forest from Gundlupet and Bandipur rushed to the spot and assured that proper action would be taken.

Farmer organisation Raitha Sangha leader Honnur Prakash warned that if the Forest Department failed to capture the tiger, they would lay a siege to the department office.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th September 2025 6:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button