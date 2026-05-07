Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan’s unreleased film out now: Where to watch

Mumbai: More than six years after the heartbreaking demise of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, fans have received an emotional surprise. An unreleased film starring the late actor has finally been released, bringing back memories of his early days in cinema and giving audiences one more chance to witness his timeless screen presence.

Titled The Last Tenant, the film quietly premiered on YouTube on April 29, marking Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary. What makes the release even more special is that the movie also features a young Vidya Balan, long before she became one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses.

The text on the film’s poster read, ‘A lost Irrfan Khan film discovered after 26 years’.

The film was written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and produced by Neena and Sarthak Dasgupta. Though completed nearly 25 years ago, the project remained unseen for decades due to unexpected technical setbacks.

According to reports, the original footage of the film was lost, leaving the project incomplete and with almost no hope of release. Director Sarthak Dasgupta had reportedly accepted that the film might never reach audiences. However, years later, a VHS copy of the movie was discovered, making restoration possible and eventually allowing the film to be completed and released.

The release of The Last Tenant has now become a deeply emotional moment for fans of Irrfan Khan.

Known for his powerful performances in films like Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium, Irrfan left behind an unforgettable legacy after passing away on April 29, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.

For many viewers, the film is not just another release, but a rare glimpse into the early journeys of both Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan. Interestingly, The Last Tenant also marks the only on-screen collaboration between the two acclaimed actors.