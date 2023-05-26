Is Aamir Khan really quitting acting? Here’s his fresh statement

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, a name that resonates with excellence and versatility in the Indian film industry, has carved a niche for himself as one of Bollywood’s most iconic figures, thanks to his remarkable talent and ability to transform into diverse characters. Throughout his illustrious career spanning several decades, he has not only captivated audiences with his compelling performances but also challenged societal norms through his choice of films.

From Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Ghajini, to Dangal and PK, the actor has proved his acting prowess time and again. The actor, who was last seen in the 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha, is currently on a break from acting. He had announced that he was taking a sabbatical from films last year.

Aamir Khan (Instagram)

And now, his latest statement on returning to the screens is going viral. While fans have been waiting to see him on big screens again, it seems like Aamir is in no mood to sign any films for some time at least.

According to Pinkvilla, the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recently had a house party at the Tiger 3-star house, Galaxy Apartments. During their meet-up, King Khan and Bhaijaan motivated the Laal Singh Chaddha star to reduce his break and come back to the film set as soon as possible. To which, Aamir reportedly replied saying that he is reading scripts but for now he is not in the mood to work.

During the promotions of Venky Salaam in December last year, Aamir opened up about not appearing on screens and said, “I am not doing anything. From last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after an year. You can see me in this small role.”

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next producing the remake of Spanish film ‘Campeones’. He is reportedly considering Salman Khan to play lead in the project.