Is Abdu Rozik in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Mumbai: Popular ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare, who are fondly called Shibdu are all set to reunite for adventures in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Abdu and Shiv who enjoy a huge fan following on Instagram, are often seen recreating iconic scenes. Having forged a friendship like no other on the show, these two have managed to stay friends despite everything.

Now in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Abdu Rozik had some severe advice which he thinks Shiv Thakare should take! Keep reading to find out!

Abdus’ advice to Shiv’s masti

During the candid conversation, Abdu was asked if there was anything he would like to change about Shiv. To which he replied by saying,

“Shiv is good. I like that he jokes around and does masti, I love him for that. But, he has to be always serious during the game.

In Bigg Boss he played so well, I told everyone that I am sure he will win the show because he was good at all the tasks and games. Even here now he has to be very serious instead of always doing masti, he has to play the game seriously.”

In the interview with Bollywood Bubble, he also opened up about how he feels about MC Stan after everything that went down between them.

Abdu Rozik on MC Stan

Talking to BB he said,

“On my side I forgive things and it’s all good, I don’t know his side. I know MC Stan from before and out of everyone in the Bigg Boss house, I have cared for him the most. Before I entered the house, I had not met him but we used to speak on the phone. I care for him so much like a real brother but something happened. Only god knows.”

For the unversed, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were reportedly said to have a fallout after the show was over. It was stated that MC Stan hung up Abdu’s call. Apart from that, MC Stan’s team was also seen misbehaving and damaging Abdu’s car when he went to visit him at a concert in Bangalore.