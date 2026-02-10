Is Allu Arjun’s big Bollywood debut with Bhansali still possible?

Hyderabad: There has been a lot of talk about Allu Arjun working with famous Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This news created a lot of excitement because Bhansali is known for making movies with amazing visuals and strong emotions. Reports confirm that Allu Arjun and Bhansali had serious talks about a film together, and both were interested in collaborating.

Project Delayed, Not Canceled

Although there were many rumors, the latest reports say that the film with Allu Arjun and Bhansali is not canceled but delayed. Both are still keen to work together, but they need to align their busy schedules. They are also looking for the perfect script that fits both of their styles, which is taking some time.

Allu Arjun’s Busy Schedule

Allu Arjun is currently working on many big projects. He is filming a sci-fi movie with director Atlee. After that, he will start working on a film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will be made in two parts. He is also planning a movie with Trivikram Srinivas, although this project has faced some delays. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film is also in his lineup.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for taking a lot of time to create his films, focusing on details like sets, music, and emotions. His next film Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.