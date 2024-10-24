‘Is anyone listening to farmers?’: KTR asks Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, October 24, asked the Telangana government whether it is “listening” to the plight of farmers.

KTR further asked whether the Congress government can’t provide loans to the farmers or procure crops from them. Taking a dig at the delegation sent to Seoul to study the Han riverfront development to replicate it on the Musi River in Hyderabad, the BRS MLA asked whether foreign trips by ministers would help resolve the issues faced by the farmers.

In a post on X, KTR asked “Do tours to New Delhi or foreign trips mean governance?”