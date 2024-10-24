Telangana: KTR testifies against Konda Surekha in defamation case

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, October 23, testified against Telangana environment minister Konda Surekha in the defamation case in the local court.

In his statement, KTR told the Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class that the minister’s remarks have dented his personal reputation.

He further said that after the comments were made, witnesses who had known him for over 18 years contacted him, and expressed their disbelief and shock.

The former Telangana IT minister termed Surekha’s remarks as “extremely despicable” and ‘hurtful’, given his service in public. KTR said that the environment minister had accused him of being a drug addict, hosting rave parties, without any proof. These allegations are intended only for publicity.

The Sircilla MLA urged the court to consider the content of his complaint stating that a few comments made by the minister were too offensive. He also submitted a video to the court wherein Surekha is seen making the remarks.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan, a witness of the case, also recorded his statement during the hearing.

The court adjourned the recording of the remaining witnesses, Satyavathi Rathod, Balka Suman and Jagadish Reddy, to October 30.

The BRS working president had filed a defamation case against Konda Surekha on October 22. The case was filed as Surekha claimed that KTR was the reason for the divorce between actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

On October 3, Konda Surekha made derogatory remarks against KTR. She alleged that the Sircilla MLA was blackmailing film personalities.

Before filing the lawsuit, KTR had sent a legal notice asking Konda Surekha to issue an apology and withdraw her remarks. However, the minister doubled down on the BRS leader.

Earlier, actor Nagarjuna who is also the father of Naga Chaitanya filed a petition in the Hyderabad city civil court under Section 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the minister.

While the minister apologised to Samantha and withdrew her remarks speculating the reasons behind the divorce, she did not retract her statements against KTR and Nagarjuna.