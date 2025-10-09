Mumbai: Actor and reality TV star Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob, has been one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19. Hailing from Hyderabad, Baseer has managed to build a strong fan base both inside and outside the house, thanks to his confident personality, sharp gameplay, and also the chemistry with co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt.

However, fans are now expressing disappointment over what they believe is unfair treatment towards Baseer. Social media is abuzz with complaints that Baseer Ali’s screen time has been drastically reduced in recent episodes. Many loyal viewers claim that the makers are sidelining him and not showcasing his moments or opinions during key discussions.

Fans react to Baseer Ali’s screen time in Bigg Boss 19

One fan wrote, “For the past few days, they’ve been cutting Baseer Ali’s screen time and the result is clear. The episodes have become dull and uninteresting. That’s the truth everyone can see.” Another disappointed viewer commented, “Makers fully sidelined #BaseerAli. They cut his scenes, don’t give him feedback, and keep ignoring him for their favourites.”

.#BaseerAli evict ho gya kya ? He is invisible now . #BiggBoss19 — Manpreet Kaur (@StarKuri_Jassi) October 8, 2025

For the past few days, they’ve been cutting Baseer Ali’s screen time and the result is clear. The episodes have become dull and uninteresting, with even major fan handles and FDs tweeting about it. That’s the truth everyone can see 💯#BaseerAli #BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/u8EVLyEkDQ — 𝗦 𝗛 𝗔 𝗡 (@ShanXOnline_18) October 9, 2025

Baseer Has huge fandom, so the largest portion of #BB19 was watching the show for baseer. Since you sidelined him completely by cutting his footage and screen time, we as audiences also stopped watching the show. Now congratulations for 0.9 TRP. Your show is flop now !!… — Rubiology 💋 (@ItsRubiology) October 9, 2025

Baseer is being ignored like diggy by the MAKERS, on WKV and now in the episode/live feed!! Sad to see such a personality not getting his due from the show.. @BiggBoss it’s time to be fair with him and his contribution to this season😤#BaseerAli #TeamBaseer #BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/w8aNrO276L — DIGVIJAYRATHEE.EDITS (@digvijayedits) October 8, 2025

Makers Fully Sideline #BaseerAli

They Cut His All Scene From Episode, Not Giving Feedback and Ignore Him For Their Favourites



I Just Request To #BaseerSquad 🙏🏻

We Also Need To Ignore #BB19

STOP WATCHING #BiggBoss19 🤬

Only Support Baseer Ali on Sm and Do Vote For Him ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tNDIkHMc5P — JAADUGAR OFC 👑 (@Jaadugar_OFC) October 8, 2025

I heard the TRP has dropped to 0.9. Disaster loading ? Do not crop #BaseerAli from the episodes, should probably save the show #BiggBoss19#BaseerSquad#BiggBoss19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/akJMyULvsi — ξ𝚟ǻᘔ𝐚𝖗𝐚 (@Soulx_Serenade) October 9, 2025

Some fans even questioned whether the makers are doing this intentionally to highlight other contestants. A few have speculated that Baseer’s reduced visibility might be an attempt to shift focus towards Amaal Malik, who’s also gaining traction on the show.

Despite the frustration, Baseer’s loyal fanbase remains hopeful. One supporter confidently wrote, “He will bounce back, just wait and watch!”

While the reason behind his limited screen time remains unclear, one thing is certain, Baseer Ali continues to trend on social media, proving that his popularity outside the Bigg Boss house remains as strong as ever.