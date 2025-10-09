Mumbai: Actor and reality TV star Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob, has been one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19. Hailing from Hyderabad, Baseer has managed to build a strong fan base both inside and outside the house, thanks to his confident personality, sharp gameplay, and also the chemistry with co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt.
However, fans are now expressing disappointment over what they believe is unfair treatment towards Baseer. Social media is abuzz with complaints that Baseer Ali’s screen time has been drastically reduced in recent episodes. Many loyal viewers claim that the makers are sidelining him and not showcasing his moments or opinions during key discussions.
Fans react to Baseer Ali’s screen time in Bigg Boss 19
One fan wrote, “For the past few days, they’ve been cutting Baseer Ali’s screen time and the result is clear. The episodes have become dull and uninteresting. That’s the truth everyone can see.” Another disappointed viewer commented, “Makers fully sidelined #BaseerAli. They cut his scenes, don’t give him feedback, and keep ignoring him for their favourites.”
Some fans even questioned whether the makers are doing this intentionally to highlight other contestants. A few have speculated that Baseer’s reduced visibility might be an attempt to shift focus towards Amaal Malik, who’s also gaining traction on the show.
Despite the frustration, Baseer’s loyal fanbase remains hopeful. One supporter confidently wrote, “He will bounce back, just wait and watch!”
While the reason behind his limited screen time remains unclear, one thing is certain, Baseer Ali continues to trend on social media, proving that his popularity outside the Bigg Boss house remains as strong as ever.