Is BJP considering fielding Raja Singh from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency?

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections.

As per a TOI report, the Telangana BJP is considering either fielding Raja Singh or another candidate capable of consolidating Hindu votes in the city.

Quoting sources, the report states that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is keen on winning the Hyderabad LS seat.

Raja Singh’s political career

Raja Singh started his political journey in 2009 by joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He served as the Mangalhat representative to the GHMC until 2014.

Later, he joined the BJP and won the MLA seat from Goshamahal constituency in the 2014 assembly polls.

In the recently concluded assembly polls in Telangana, he won the assembly seat from Goshamahal constituency for the third consecutive time.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Since 1989, AIMIM has won the Lok Sabha seat for nine consecutive times.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.

As the 2024 general elections approach, the BJP is once again striving to secure victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.