BJP appoints Raja Singh as incharge of Hyderabad parliamentary constituency

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh as the incharge of the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, Telangana on Monday.

The party has also named incharges for the other 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana.

BJP incharges for Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana

Apart from Raja Singh, 16 others have been appointed as incharges for Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana.

Here is the list of BJP incharges for Lok Sabha constituencies

Adilabad: Payal Shankar (MLA) Peddapally: Rama Rao Pawar (MLA) Karimnagar: Suryanarayana Gupta (MLA) Nizamabad: Maheshwar Reddy (MLA) Zaheerabad: K. Venkataramana Reddy (MLA) Medak: Palwai Harish Babu (MLA) Malkajigiri: Paidi Rakesh Reddy (MLA) Secunderabad: Dr Laxman (MP) Hyderabad: Raja Singh (MLA) Chevella: A Venkatanarayana Reddy (MLC) Mahbub Nagar: Ram Chander Rao (Former MLC) Nagar Kurnool: Rangareddy (Former MLC) Nalgonda: Chintala Ramachandra Reddy (Former MLA) Bhuvanagiri: NVSS Prabhakar (Former MLA) Warangal: Marri Shasidhar Reddy (Former Minister) Mahabubabad: Garikapati Mohan Rao (Former MP) Khammam: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy (Former MLC)

Why is Raja Singh appointed as incharge of Hyderabad?

The official reason behind appointing Raja Singh as the incharge of the Hyderabad Parliamentary seat has not been announced by the BJP.

However, in the recently concluded assembly polls in Telangana, Raja Singh was the lone BJP candidate who won the MLA seat from the constituencies in the Hyderabad Parliamentary seat.

Additionally, he is the only BJP MLA representing a constituency in the Assembly since 2014.

While the BJP’s seat share in the Telangana Assembly improved, it remains to be seen how the party will perform in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.