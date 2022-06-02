Is BJP trying to play Kapu card in Telangana, Andhra?

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is not in power in either of the two neighboring states i.e., Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the saffron party’s success in the states.

In order to achieve its goal, the party now seems to be playing the Kapu card as it selected two leaders i.e., Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Somu Veerraju from the community to lead the party in the states.

Bandi Sanjay who belongs to Mannuru Kapu is leading the party in Telangana whereas, Veerraju from the Kapu community heads the party in Andhra Pradesh.

The party has also selected former MLA and former Telangana BJP President K Laxman for the Rajya Sabha seat. He also belongs to the Mannuru Kapu community.

In Telangana, the party is also trying to gain the votes of the Mudiraj community. Former minister and BJP MLA from Huzurabad Etala Rajendar belong to the Mudiraj community.

Kapu, Mudiraj communities

Munnuru Kapu community is the second-largest community in Telangana whereas, in Andhra Pradesh, Kapu decides the fates of the political parties.

Mudiraj is the largest community in Telangana State.