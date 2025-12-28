Is BTS coming to India in 2026? V drops ‘Namaste’ hint goes viral

Hyderabad: BTS is not just a K-pop band. They are a global phenomenon. The seven-member group from South Korea has built one of the biggest fanbases in the world, called ARMY. From sold-out stadium concerts to chart-topping albums, BTS has created a massive impact across music, fashion, and pop culture. Their influence is seen everywhere, from social media trends to global award shows, where they have represented K-pop on the biggest stages.

After nearly four years of limited group activities, BTS is now gearing up for a major comeback in 2026. Reports and updates from the band’s side have already sparked huge excitement, as fans expect new music and a large-scale world tour.

BTS has confirmed they are working on a new album, which is expected to release in March 2026. A world tour is also expected to follow, making 2026 a key year for ARMY worldwide.

BTS member Kim Taehyung’s Viral Message

The biggest buzz right now is about India.

On December 27, BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, went live on Weverse and replied to a fan with a message that instantly caught attention. He said, “Namaste, Indian ARMYs. See you next year.”

NAMASTE NAMASTE Indian Army See You Next Year 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3A0hxT2C8E — BTS India Charts⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BTSIndiaCharts) December 27, 2025

This one line was enough to set Indian fans into celebration mode. Even though there is no official tour announcement yet, many fans believe this is a strong hint that BTS could finally perform in India in 2026.

BTS COMING TO INDIA AFTER 13 YEARS FOR THE FIRST TIME. INDIAN ARMYS BETTER STREAM THE FUCK OUT OF THEIR NEW ALBUM AND TOP INDIAN CHARTS FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR !!! pic.twitter.com/5EqY7aEosI — BlackSwan⁷ 2026 BTS year (@jhsprophecy) December 27, 2025

Biggest Tour Ever and India Hopes Rise

Reports suggest HYBE may be planning BTS’s biggest tour so far, possibly with around 60 to 65 shows starting in spring 2026. While North America and Europe are expected to be key stops, Indian ARMYs are now hoping India will also be included.

With international concerts growing rapidly in India, fans believe the timing is perfect for BTS to make their long-awaited India tour debut.

As of now, there is no confirmation from BigHit Music or HYBE about India dates, venues, or tickets. But V’s message has made one thing clear: India is now at the center of the BTS 2026 comeback conversation.