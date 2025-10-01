Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. From her debut in Om Shanti Om to big films like Padmaavat and Chennai Express, she has built a huge fan base and global fame. But recently, she has been in the news for reasons other than her Bollywood hits.

Deepika was first dropped from Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Soon after, she was out of Kalki 2898 AD 2, the sequel to the Prabhas film that earned over Rs. 1,000 crores at the box office. Reports say this happened because she asked for a 25 percent fee hike and shorter working hours after becoming a mother.

Buzz About Allu Arjun Film

Even after these exits, Deepika has two big projects left, King with Shah Rukh Khan, and Atlee’s action drama with Allu Arjun, called AA22xA6. Recently, rumours started that her role in the Allu Arjun film was cut short.

A report by Mid-Day confirmed that this news is false. A source close to the film said, “Her role has not been reduced. She has a strong character that is important to both the first and second parts of the story.”

Deepika Padukone’s Shooting Plans

Deepika has given dates from late October to December-end for this film. In the first schedule, her character will be introduced. In November, she will shoot big action scenes with a South Korean stunt team. In December, the team will move to the UAE, where she and Allu Arjun will film an emotional and important twist in the story.

About the Film

AA22xA6 is a sci-fi action movie with Allu Arjun in dual roles. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. With Deepika’s role confirmed as strong and central, fans can look forward to seeing her in action.