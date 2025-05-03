Is Deepika Padukone the heroine in Prabhas’ next film?

Hyderabad: After taking a break to welcome her daughter Dua, Deepika Padukone is ready to return to the big screen. She has many exciting movies lined up till the end of 2026. One of the biggest is Spirit, an action movie starring Prabhas and directed by Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

At first, Deepika said no to Spirit because the shoot was planned for the end of 2024, and she was pregnant. But later, the team delayed the film as Prabhas got hurt during the shoot of Fauji. The new shooting schedule is from October 2025. When Sandeep offered the film again, Deepika happily said yes.

A Strong Role for Deepika

People close to the project say Deepika loved the script, especially her role. Her character is said to be one of the strongest female roles written by the director. Deepika was very impressed and is excited to work with Sandeep for the first time.

What’s the Film About?

Spirit is being made by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It’s an action-packed movie where Prabhas and Deepika will share more screen time than they did in Kalki 2898 AD. Filming starts in October 2025, and the movie is expected to release in early 2027.

Deepika Padukone’s Salary

Deepika is charging Rs. 20 crore for her role in Spirit. She has also signed King with Shah Rukh Khan and is in talks for Kalki 2 and Pathaan 2. Her schedule is full till the end of 2026.