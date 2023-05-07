Is delaying nikah an act of sin in Islam?

Hyderabad: Marriage is one of the most significant events in the life of a Muslim. In Islam, marriage is considered a sacred bond between two individuals that forms the foundation of a family. It is not only encouraged but is also considered a religious obligation to perform it as early as possible. Any delay in this regard without any valid acceptable reason is considered an unfair act.

Islam places great importance on performing the compulsory prayer, offering the funeral prayer when the dead body is present, and marrying as soon as a suitable match is found. Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is reported to have said, “Do not delay in three things; i) The offering of the compulsory prayer. ii) The offering of the funeral prayer when the dead body is present. iii) The marriage of a woman when her match is found.”

Minimum legal age to marry in India

In India, the legal minimum age of marriage is different for girls and boys. For girls, it is 18 years, while a boy must be 21 years old to legally marry someone.

Any marriage involving a girl below the age of 18 years is considered child marriage and is punishable by law.

