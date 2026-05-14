Is Diljit Dosanjh no longer an Indian citizen?

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is once again making headlines, but this time not for his music or films. A recent report has claimed that the global star has been travelling on a United States passport since 2022 and no longer holds Indian citizenship.

The report has created huge discussion online, especially after Diljit recently rejected calls asking him to enter Punjab politics.

Did Diljit Dosanjh Take US Citizenship?

According to reports, Diljit Dosanjh reportedly became a US citizen in 2022. Since then, he has allegedly been visiting India using an e-visa. Reports also claim that he used his American passport during his recent India visits.

It is also being said that his last Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018, while an earlier passport was reportedly issued in Zambia. At the time of getting US citizenship, Diljit had allegedly listed a luxury bungalow in California as his residential address.

However, Diljit has not officially confirmed or denied these reports so far.

Why Citizenship News Is Trending

The topic gained attention because Diljit is deeply connected with Punjab and Punjabi culture. Over the years, he has proudly represented Punjab on international platforms with lines like “Main Hoon Punjab” and “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye”.

Even after reportedly becoming a US citizen, Diljit has continued working actively in Indian films and music. He was recently seen in Border 2, where he played war hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.

Globally, Diljit has also made India proud with appearances at Coachella and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The discussion around his citizenship became bigger after a Punjab-based group urged Diljit to join politics and become a new face for the state.

Diljit quickly shut down the rumours with a short post on X. He wrote, “Kadey v nahi. Mera kaam entertainment karna. Am very happy in my field.”

Kadey v Nhi..



Mera Kam Entertainment Karna



Am Very Happy in My Field



Thank You So Much 🙏🏽 https://t.co/VWMAC8d98q — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 9, 2026

Under Indian law, a foreign citizen cannot hold constitutional political positions in India unless citizenship rules are fulfilled.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Diljit is currently busy with his AURA World Tour 2026 across North America. He will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina.