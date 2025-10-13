Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his unmatched stardom, larger-than-life screen presence, and his blockbuster TV show Bigg Boss 19, recently opened up about a long-standing feud that once made headlines, his fallout with singer Arijit Singh. During a light-hearted moment on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman finally addressed the issue and revealed that all misunderstandings between them are now in the past.

A Misunderstanding from Salman’s Side

The revelation came when comedian Ravi Gupta joked that he was nervous to meet Salman because he looked like Arijit. Salman laughed and clarified, “Arijit aur main bahut acche dost hai. Woh misunderstanding thi aur woh mere side se thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger 3 mein kiya tha, aur ab Battle of Galwan mein bhi kar raha hai.”

He admitted that the misunderstanding had been entirely from his side and confirmed that Arijit has sung for him again, proving their friendship is stronger than ever.

Salman Khan on #ArijitSingh



"Vo mere side se misunderstanding thi, Arijit ke side se nahi, sab sorted hai..usne mere liye Tiger movie mei gaane bhi gaaye hai, Galwan mei bhi gaa raha 🩷" #BB19 • #BiggBoss19 • #SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/Z4GrpNAYcL — S𝚎𝚗𝚗 🍻 (@sanskaaari_af) October 12, 2025

The 2014 Award Show Incident

Their fallout dates back to 2014, at the Star Guild Awards. Salman, hosting the event, playfully asked Arijit, “So gaye the?” (Were you sleeping?) when he came on stage to collect an award. A tired Arijit replied, “Aap logon ne sula diya” (You people put me to sleep), which was meant as a joke but didn’t sit well with Salman. This small exchange led to years of speculation about tension between the two.

Arijit’s Public Apology and the End of a Rift

In 2016, Arijit made a heartfelt apology on Facebook, requesting Salman to forgive him and even asking him not to remove his song from Sultan. Although the post was later deleted, it showed his genuine effort to mend things.

Years later, in October 2023, Salman and Arijit were seen together at the actor’s house, hinting that all was well. Now, with Salman’s open statement and their collaboration in Tiger 3 and Battle of Galwan.