Is Ghajini actress Asin getting divorced? Here’s her statement

Hyderabad: Former Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal, who has been very private about her life and who said goodbye to her film career after marrying businessman Rahul Sharma in 2016, has found herself back in the public eye. On Wednesday, speculation started surfacing online that Asin has decided to part ways with her husband. But is this true? What caused this misunderstanding?

Asin’s Divorce Rumours

It all started after Asin deleted all photos of her husband from her social media fueling speculation about their relationship status. Notably, their wedding photos were removed from her social media profiles. However, a single image of Asin and Rahul remains on her page, dedicated to the late Rishi Kapoor, leaving followers in the dark about the nature of their marriage. It’s unclear whether Asin archived the photos or permanently deleted them.

Her Official Statement

As the rumours started spreading like wildfire, Asin came forward to address the situation via putting up an Instagram story saying, “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS.’

Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously? Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this ! ) Have a great day you guys.”

Asin and Rahul’s Love Story

Asin and Rahul Sharma’s love story began when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar introduced them, believing they would make an ideal couple. Their relationship grew over time, eventually leading to their marriage. Asin chose to retire from her flourishing film career after marrying, devoting herself to her family and personal life.