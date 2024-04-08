Is Hyderabad set to see total solar eclipse today? Know timing of celestial event

Hyderabad: As a total solar eclipse is set to occur today, astrophiles residing in Hyderabad are wondering whether the celestial event will be visible in the city and what the timing will be.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent agency of the US federal government responsible for the civil space program, space research, and aeronautics research, the event will be first visible in Mexico.

Timing of total solar eclipse – Will it be visible in Hyderabad?

Unfortunately, all Indian cities, including Hyderabad, will not be able to witness this total solar eclipse.

Mexico’s Pacific coast will be the first location in continental North America to witness the event at around 11:07 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

After entering the US in Texas at 12:23 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT), the path will be through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

It will enter Canada in Southern Ontario, and the path in the country will be through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. It will exit Canada at 5:16 pm Newfoundland Daylight Time (NDT).

Different eclipses

Lunar eclipses, like solar eclipses, occur due to the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the Moon around the Earth. Due to this rotation, at some point, the Sun, Moon, and Earth come into a linear configuration. Because of this, either the Sun or the Moon becomes invisible from the Earth.

In a solar eclipse, the Sun becomes invisible because its rays will not reach the Earth, as they will be blocked by the Moon. In contrast, in a lunar eclipse, Sun rays will not reach the Moon, as they will be blocked by the Earth.

In a total solar eclipse, the Moon’s apparent diameter becomes larger than the Sun’s. Due to this, the Moon blocks the entire sunlight, turning the day into darkness during the total solar eclipse.

However, enthusiasts in Hyderabad will miss this total solar eclipse as it is only visible at designated timings in Mexico, the US, and Canada only.