Is iPhone 15 cheaper in UAE than in India? Compare prices here

The sale of Apple’s iPhone 15 is estimated to have registered a 100 per cent growth compared to that of the iPhone 14 series. People in different countries have thronged the malls to purchase latest versions of Apple. However, the prices vary across the globe and United Arab Emirates (UAE) markets sell at the lowest price as compared to many other markets.

COO of Eros Group, Vikas Chadha said the response to the iPhone 15 is better than the previously launched model. He said, there is a limited release of stocks for the launch. Some stocks of iPhone 15 are anticipated to be imported from India and a majority will be imported from China.”

Chadha further said that another strong factor is that UAE prices are one of the lowest as compared to many markets, including India.

“Rs 38,000 difference in iPhone 15 Pro price as compared to India is significant,” Chadha was quoted by Khaleej Times.

Price in UAE

iPhone 15 price in UAE: Starts from AED 3399

iPhone 15 Plus price in UAE: Starts from AED 3799

iPhone 15 Pro price in UAE: Starts from AED 4299

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in UAE: Starts from AED 5099

Price in India

In India, the price of Apple’s iPhone 15 128GB is USD 963.15, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB costs USD 1927.51. In Indian currency, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, also available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, start at Rs 134,900 and Rs 159,900, respectively.

High price

The iPhone 15 is the most expensive in Argentina, with the cost of the iPhone 15 128GB at USD 2048.27 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB at USD 4099.10.

New iPhone 15 launch

Tech giant Apple held the ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, 2023, to introduce the new generation of iPhones. The new series which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is Apple’s latest line of high-end smartphones.

Notably, the new A17 Pro chipset that powers the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will improve overall performance and save battery life. Earlier, it was anticipated that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro versions would increase. Now, Apple has finally revealed prices for various areas across the world.