COP28 summit in Dubai: Hotels getting ready for surge in demand

Hotels in Dubai are preparing for a surge in demand as the UN climate conference COP28 approaches, with some already fully booked.

The COP28 summit is scheduled to take place at Expo City 2020 from Thursday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 12, 2023, during the peak winter tourism season.

It also coincides with the UAE’s National Day celebrations on Saturday, December 2.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the summit, involving world leaders, ministers, negotiators, climate advocates, and activists, to discuss global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Search data on the global hotel reservation portal Booking.com showed that bookings on Rove Expo 2020, a hotel inside the COP28 site, are fully booked.

Photo: Booking.com

Many hotels near the Expo City’s neighbourhoods are witnessing exceptionally high demand and expecting strong occupancy rates.

“Yes, we are seeing a significant increase in reservation enquiries for the COP28 period across our hotels in Dubai,” Paul Bridger, chief operating officer of Rove Hotels was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

It is reported that, closer to the event, the occupancy levels will reach peak levels.