Is Kriti Sanon getting married to her boyfriend in 2025?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is making headlines again, not just for her films but also for her rumored relationship with London-based businessman Kabir Bahia. The two have never confirmed their romance, but they are often seen together, keeping fans curious.

Seen Together at Delhi Airport

Recently, Kriti and Kabir were spotted at Delhi airport. Kriti tried to stay low-key, wearing a mask, cap, and sunglasses. She looked stylish in a white top, blue jeans, and a black jacket. Kabir wore an all-black outfit, looking casual but cool.

Reports say they went to Delhi to meet their families, making fans wonder if a wedding is coming soon. Some sources claim they might get married by the end of 2025.

Relationship Rumors Grow

Earlier, Kriti and Kabir were seen together at a wedding in Bengaluru. A viral video showed them talking closely while wearing matching black outfits. Kabir stayed close to Kriti as they spoke with guests, adding more fuel to the rumors.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is a London-based businessman. He owns Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, a company that helps airlines expand in the UK. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, owns Southall Travel, a well-known travel company in the UK.

Kabir is also close to famous cricketers like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Even though he stays away from the media, his connection with Kriti keeps him in the spotlight.

Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Movies

Kriti was last seen in Do Patti on Netflix, which she also produced. Next, she will star in Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush. The movie will release in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.