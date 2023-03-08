Is liquor scam money being spent on Telangana’s welfare?: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar strongly opposed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha’s statement that Telangana people would never bow before Delhi rulers.

“Is Kavitha indulging in illegal liquor deals for the sake of Telangana people? Is that ill-gotten money being spent on crop loan waiver or payment of salaries to the employees or towards unemployment allowance?” Sanjay asked.

Addressing a gathering at the state BJP office on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sanjay wondered in what way the people of Telangana were concerned with the liquor scam involving chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter.

Stating that the people of Telangana had never bowed before to anybody in the country, Sanjay said they were now forced to bow their heads in shame because of the illegal liquor scam involving Kavitha.

“Kavitha’s wicket is down with the liquor scam and very soon, all the BRS wickets would be clean bowled. There is no question of leaving those who were involved in liquor scam and gambling activities,” he said.

The BJP president further alleged that womenfolk of Telangana were subject to insults and humiliation during the KCR regime.

“KCR’s son K T Rama Rao had no time to call on the family members of Dr Preethi who died by suicide due to alleged mental torture by her senior. But he would go to Sania Mirza’s last tennis match,” he criticized.

Bandi went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative for women’s welfare. “Apart from constructing 11 crore individual toilets, Modi granted gas connections to nine crore women, constructed houses for 3 crore women, and opened 25 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts for 25 crore women,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, KCR had shown no respect to women. “During his first stint as chief minister, there was not a single woman in his cabinet. There may never be a woman president in BRS. There is no women’s commission. For KCR, only his daughter Kavitha represents the entire womenfolk – whether it was for playing Bathukamma or holding meetings of women,” he said.

Pointed out that BJP had reserved 30 percent of its organisational positions for women, Sanjay said, “The party had made a tribal woman as the President of India; eight women as governors, four as chief ministers and 11 women MPs as Union ministers.”

Assuring that a good number of women who had the chance of winning would be given the party tickets in the upcoming Assembly elections, Sanjay urged women vote to vote in favor of BJP.