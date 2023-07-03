Is Maharashtra likely to get new chief minister soon?

Mumbai: Maharashtra is currently experiencing political uncertainty due to splits and defections. It started after the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, along with some MLAs, broke away from the Shiv Sena. Now, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, split from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

As uncertainty continues in Maharashtra, speculations surface that there is a possibility of the state getting a new chief minister in the near future.

According to sources quoted by DC, Maharashtra may get a new chief minister within the next three months. It is reported that if Eknath Shinde is disqualified under the anti-defection law, Devendra Fadnavis may become new CM of the state.

Currently, the speaker’s verdict on the disqualification of Shinde and 16 other MLAs is pending.

However, Sanjay Raut, the chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MP hinted at the possibility of Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew, assuming the role of chief minister.

Raut believes that Eknath Shinde’s days as the chief minister of Maharashtra are numbered, and even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of Shiv Sena, recognizes this.

“At best, he is a ‘temporary guest’ (‘kuchh dinon ka mehmaan’). The Speaker’s verdict on the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Shinde has to come soon. The BJP has realised that Shinde has outlived his utility and the NCP split is to safeguard their position later,” said Raut.

“After the Speaker’s verdict, there will be a change of guard in the state and Ajit Pawar’s deal is for the top post. The state will get a new CM soon,” Raut reiterated.