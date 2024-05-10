‘Is Modi sleeping…?’: Kharge in Hyderabad on PM’s ‘Adani Ambani’ remark

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi “whether he was just watching with his open eyes or sleeping” when money was being sent to Congress in a tempo by industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, as alleged by the latter during his recent speech in Telangana.

Addressing the media at the Taj Krishna Hotel on Friday, May 10, Kharge questioned why Modi couldn’t use the ED, CBI or IT to raid and seize the houses of Adani and Ambani if he had prior information about the tempo carrying money.

“This Prime Minister doesn’t speak like a statesman, but he speaks about his own friends (Adani and Ambani). When we used to level allegations against them, the prime minister used to defend them. But now he is attacking them. What lies is he spreading,” Kharge questioned, referring to Modi as “jhooton ka sardar.”

PM obsessed with ‘M’

He said that the Prime Minister was obsessed with words starting with the letter ‘M,’ the reason why he was talking about “mangalsutra, mughal, mutton, muslim league” in his speeches.

“No Prime Minister has been born in this country who can sneak into a house and snatch someone’s mangalsutra. Only a person like Modi is capable of doing something like that,” Kharge observed.

He said that Modi was creating an atmosphere of riots and creating a rift between the people, as he was getting scared of losing power.

On Hyderabad

Observing that a great city like Hyderabad wasn’t getting any big investments, Kharge questioned how many projects did BJP bring to Telangana, which have created 2,000 to 10,000 jobs.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar had proposed to have two capitals. One in Delhi and the other in Hyderabad. Such a city has been neglected,” he noted.

When asked if there was a proposal to make Hyderabad the second capital, Kharge said that such decisions will be taken at the Centre.

He, however, felt that for him, Hyderabad as the second capital would be convenient, as he lives across the border of Telangana and wouldn’t have to go to Delhi every time.

On Manishankar Iyer’s statement on Pakistan being equipped with nuclear weapons, Kharge said that India was a hundred times stronger than Pakistan.

He also reminded how former prime minister Indira Gandhi had liberated Bangladesh.