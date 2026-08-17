Is Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf dead?

Islamabad: Over the years, several celebrities have fallen victim to death hoaxes, and the latest star to find himself at the centre of one is popular Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf. The actor recently became the target of a malicious AI-generated death hoax, with a fake video claiming that he had died spreading rapidly across social media.

Addressing the rumours, Imran took to his Instagram stories to assure fans that he is safe and healthy. Calling out the fake news, he wrote, “Alhamdulillah I am absolutely fine. It’s a fake news, need your prayers.”

The fabricated reports have sparked concern among his fans, with many highlighting the growing dangers of artificial intelligence and the ease with which misleading content can now be created and circulated online. Fans also urged social media users to verify information before sharing unverified claims, particularly when they involve sensitive matters such as a person’s death.

Death hoaxes targeting celebrities have become increasingly common, often causing unnecessary panic and distress among their families, friends and followers. The incident involving Imran has once again raised questions about responsible social media usage and the need to be cautious while consuming AI-generated content.

Who is Imran Ashraf?

Imran Ashraf Awan is one of Pakistan’s most acclaimed and versatile actors, known for his ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. He rose to widespread fame with his memorable performance as Bhola in the hit drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi (2018), for which he won the Lux Style Award for Best TV Actor.

He has also impressed audiences with performances in Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Raqs-e-Bismil, Dil Lagi, Inkaar and Namak Haram. Apart from acting, Imran has written scripts for shows including Tabeer and Mushk, made his film debut with Dum Mastam, and has also hosted the popular comedy-satire show Mazaaq Raat.