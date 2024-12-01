Is Prabhas teaming Up with Pawan Kalyan in OG?

Hyderabad: Exciting news for fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan! His upcoming movie OG has been making waves with its promise of high-action drama and a new gangster avatar for the star. Directed by Sujeeth, who is known for his stylish work in Saaho, this movie is already one of the most-awaited in Tollywood.

Prabhas to Appear in a Cameo?

There’s a buzz that Prabhas might make a cameo in OG. According to rumors, he could play a key role in the movie’s climax. This has fans of both Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas super excited. Sujeeth and Prabhas share a strong bond, as they worked together in Saaho. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the rumors are keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

What Makes OG Special?

In OG, Pawan Kalyan plays a powerful gangster. The movie also stars Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, and other talented actors. With such a strong cast and Sujeeth’s direction, the movie is expected to be a visual treat.

Produced by DVV Danayya, OG is set to release in March 2025. The team recently resumed shooting, and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates.

If Prabhas does join, it will add even more hype to OG, turning it into a pan-India event. Whether or not the rumor is true, this movie is already set to be a major hit.