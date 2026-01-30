Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular Indian actresses who enjoyed immense craze in South India, especially Tollywood. With her glamour, fitness appeal, and strong screen presence, Rakul quickly became a household name in Telugu cinema.

Rakul delivered several superhit Telugu films including Loukyam, Kick 2, Nannaku Prematho, Dhruva, and Rarandoi Veduka Chudham. At one point, she was among the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema, working with top heroes and major production houses.

Rakul later shifted her focus to Bollywood and married Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. She currently has Hindi films like De De Pyaar De 2 and Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the pipeline.

Moving Away from Hyderabad?

As per reports, Rakul has largely stayed away from Hyderabad since 2023 and has not signed new Telugu films. Industry buzz suggests she may be scaling down her Hyderabad footprint, including a possible exit from the F45 fitness franchise, which she acquired in 2016. No official confirmation has been made so far.

(Image source: Instagram)

Rakul is also a well-known entrepreneur in Hyderabad. She launched the millet-based restaurant Arambam in Madhapur, in partnership with Curefoods, promoting healthy and sustainable eating.

Rakul’s last theatrical release in Telugu was Konda Polam, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Vaishnav Tej. The film was released in 2021.

In 2023, Rakul appeared in the horror-comedy Boo, which released directly on OTT. The film was made as a bilingual project, including a Telugu version, marking her latest screen appearance.