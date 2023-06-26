Is Ram Charan taking a break from acting?

Hyderabad: From winning an Oscar for the best original song to welcoming his first child, Ram Charan has been on top of the world this year. The megastar actor who has been part of several highly acclaimed movies like The Fighter, Magadheera and RRR has now decided to take his parental duties very seriously.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the father of a newly born baby, he has decided to spend the next month and a half, at home with his wife Upasana to look after the new arrival in their life.

Ram Charan’s first public appearance with his daughter

Ram and Upasana were blessed with a baby on June 20. After learning about the baby’s arrival, members of the film industry and fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes. Apart from celebrities, Ram’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️



You have spread cheer among the

Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! 🤗😍 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023

And now it looks like Ram won’t be shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer as he has decided to take a break.

Ram to return to acting in July end?

“Ram has informed his producers he won’t be shooting for the next few weeks. He has also informed the producers of his decision to stay at home with his baby. He will return only at the end of July or the beginning of August.” a report said in Bollywood Hungama.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in director Shankar’s upcoming action film ‘Game Changer’ opposite actor Kiara Advani.

‘Game Changer’ will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.