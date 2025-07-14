Mumbai: Bollywood’s most ambitious project is here — Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor (as Rama), Sai Pallavi (as Sita), and Yash (as Ravana). With the teaser already creating waves, the buzz around this mythological epic has exploded. The visuals, cast, and emotion-packed storytelling have left fans stunned.

The teaser dropped recently, it stormed social media. Everyone—from critics to fans—praised the scale, visuals, and performances. People instantly knew this wasn’t just another big-budget film—it’s India’s most expensive film to date.

Ramayana Budget Revealed

In a recent podcast, producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the film’s combined two-part budget is Rs. 4000 crore ($500 million). That’s more than James Cameron’s Avatar (Part 1) and pushes Ramayana into the league of the most expensive films ever made globally.

🚨Namit Malhotra's #Ramayana budget is $500M or 4000 crores, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. pic.twitter.com/4LFMvT5L2t — Redding Cream (@redding_cream_t) July 14, 2025

Ramayana Enters the Elite Hollywood Budget List

Here’s the list of the world’s costliest duologies that Ramayana now joins:

Avatar 2 & 3 – $700–750 million Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame – $650–700 million Pirates of the Caribbean 2 & 3 – $525–550 million Ramayana (Parts 1 & 2) – $500 million (Rs. 4000 crore) Justice League (Zack Snyder + Theatrical) – $500+ million The Hobbit 1 & 2 – $500+ million Dune Parts 1 & 2 – $400–450 million The Matrix 2 & 3 – $300–350 million Harry Potter Deathly Hallows 1 & 2 – $250–275 million

With music by A.R. Rahman and plans to release it in multiple languages including Japanese, Mandarin, and Spanish, Ramayana isn’t just a film—it’s India telling its story to the world with pride, power, and perfection.

This film is not just about entertainment—it’s becoming a big deal in the business world too. With Part 1 coming in Diwali 2026, Ramayana is all set to become a movie that makes history, both on screen and at the stock market!