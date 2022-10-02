Is Reliance Jio planning to launch laptop at Rs 15000?

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is reportedly going to launch a laptop that will cost $184 which is equivalent to around Rs. 15000.

According to a report published in Reuters, Reliance Jio is gearing up to replicate the success of JioPhone. It has partnered with Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Microsoft for the JioBook.

Though Reliance Jio did not comment on the claims, it is being said that the laptop will be launched for consumers in the next three months.

It is reported that a 4G sim card will be embedded in the laptop that will run the company’s JioOS operating system.

On the laptop, downloading the apps would be possible from JioStore.

Reliance Jio aims to bring 5G services to every Indian by December 2022

Yesterday, RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will bring 5G services to all Indians by December 2023.

To build a pan-India true 5G network, Jio has committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore. To begin with, Jio will launch 5G services in four metro cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.