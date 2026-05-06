Is Salman Khan’s film changing Prabhas’ Spirit release plans?

Hyderabad: Prabhas fans have been eagerly waiting for Spirit, the much-awaited action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, the latest buzz in the film industry suggests that the movie’s release date may be pushed ahead to avoid a major box office clash with Salman Khan’s upcoming film SVC63.

Is Prabhas’ Spirit Getting Postponed?

Earlier, Spirit was officially announced for release on March 5, 2027. The date falls around the Eid festival weekend, which is considered one of the biggest release seasons for Bollywood films.

Recently, Salman Khan confirmed that his next film with director Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled SVC63, will also arrive during Eid 2027. With two massive pan-India films targeting the same period, reports say the makers of Spirit are planning to avoid the competition.

Industry insiders believe that Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants a solo release window for Spirit to ensure a strong and long theatrical run.

As per the latest reports, the makers are now considering December 1, 2027, as the new release date for Spirit. Interestingly, this date is believed to be lucky for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga because his blockbuster film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, was also released on December 1.

The shift is reportedly not because of production delays. The team is said to be continuing the shoot as planned and aims to complete filming by early 2027.

Reports suggest that the director wants additional time for editing, background score, and dubbing work in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, and other regional versions.

Since Spirit is planned as a massive pan-India entertainer, the makers are focusing heavily on quality output and wider reach across markets.

Spirit stars Prabhas in the role of a fierce IPS officer, while Triptii Dimri plays the female lead. The intense first-look poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii had already created huge excitement among fans earlier this year.

The film is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. Apart from Spirit, Prabhas also has major projects like Fauzi and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 lined up.