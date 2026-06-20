Hyderabad: It takes just a few seconds of video for the internet to start connecting dots, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest celebrity to find herself at the centre of a social media storm. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, has gone viral after fans claimed they spotted a “baby bump” in her latest appearance.

The videos, which surfaced online during the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram, show Samantha cutting a cake alongside filmmaker and husband Raj Nidimoru and members of the film’s team. Dressed in a fitted white T-shirt, the actress appeared cheerful as she interacted with those around her while paparazzi captured the moment.

Sources confirm Samantha’s pregnancy

Sources close to the couple has now confirmed to NDTV that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are indeed expecting their first child.

However, it wasn’t the celebration that caught everyone’s attention.

Soon after the clips went viral, social media users began speculating that Samantha might be expecting her first child with Raj. Several fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

“Wow congratulations she is pregnant,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Sam is pregnant.” A third fan claimed, “Yes, finally got revealed she is pregnant; it is visible clearly.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with comments such as “Baby bump, congratulations” and “Yes, I think pregnant.”

It is important to note that the speculation remains unconfirmed. Neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has addressed the rumours or made any public statement regarding a pregnancy.

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family in December 2025. The wedding took place at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The actress was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.