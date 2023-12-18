Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s second marriage on cards? Know here

In a recent social media interaction with fans, Samantha addressed the topic of her second marriage and her statement about the same is going viral now.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th December 2023 11:58 am IST
Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second marriage on cards?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The personal life of South Indian actress Samantha has become a hot topic among her fans and the media ever since she parted ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, whom she was married to for four years. The couple decided to part ways in October 2021, and ever since then, people have been curious and talking a lot about Samantha’s journey after the separation.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a recent social media interaction with fans, Samantha addressed the topic of her second marriage and her statement about the same is going viral now.

Samantha engaged with fans on various questions during Instagram Q&A. When one fan asked about the possibility of a second marriage, she shared a screenshot highlighting divorce rates and humorously responded, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics (laughing emoji).”

MS Education Academy

The actress’s candid remark about the prospect of remarriage has since become a talking point in media circles.

On the professional front, Samantha is currently gearing up to kick-start her big debuts in Bollywood and Hollywood with Hindi version of Citadel and The Arrangements Of Love, respectively.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th December 2023 11:58 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button