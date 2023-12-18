Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s second marriage on cards? Know here

Hyderabad: The personal life of South Indian actress Samantha has become a hot topic among her fans and the media ever since she parted ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, whom she was married to for four years. The couple decided to part ways in October 2021, and ever since then, people have been curious and talking a lot about Samantha’s journey after the separation.

In a recent social media interaction with fans, Samantha addressed the topic of her second marriage and her statement about the same is going viral now.

Samantha engaged with fans on various questions during Instagram Q&A. When one fan asked about the possibility of a second marriage, she shared a screenshot highlighting divorce rates and humorously responded, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics (laughing emoji).”

The actress’s candid remark about the prospect of remarriage has since become a talking point in media circles.

On the professional front, Samantha is currently gearing up to kick-start her big debuts in Bollywood and Hollywood with Hindi version of Citadel and The Arrangements Of Love, respectively.