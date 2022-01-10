Is Samantha Salman Khan’s ‘new girlfriend’? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has always been in news for his personal life. While he has said he is single now, the actor has dated several pretty actresses from Bollywood in the past. His name has been linked with many leading ladies of tinsel town. Well, the Radhe actor is making headlines again now for a rumoured relationship with Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood.

Samantha, Salman Khan’s relationship rumours

Recently, Samantha and Salman Khan attended a wedding together. Pictures from the event grabbed everyone’s attention. Not just this, she was also spotted at the actor’s farmhouse for his 56th birthday celebrations. Soon, speculations of Samantha being Salman’s new girlfriend had started doing the rounds on social media.

Salman Khan – Samantha Lockwood 😍🔥 Fans got no chill 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i5m16kiTjI — . (@YourKoushikk) December 19, 2021

"Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood looks stunning as she arrives at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel for Khan's birthday."

☑️#SalmanKhansBirthdayBash#SalmanKhanBirthdayCDP #SalmanKhan #samanthalockwood pic.twitter.com/fUhBz3dC96 — Ilgınsu Gümüş Edits (@ilginsuedits) December 27, 2021

Samantha Lockwood has now finally reacted to her link-up with Salman Khan.

Samantha Lockwood reacts

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Lockwood called Salman a “very nice guy” and said, “I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to say about that. So I don’t know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don’t know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion.”

More about Samantha Lockwood

Samantha Lockwood is an American actress and model. She is popular for her amazing acting performances and gorgeous looks. Currently, she is in the news for film “Shoot The Hero” again.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside Ayush Sharma. He has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in his pipeline. Salman will also be seen playing a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited upcoming film Pathan.