Is Samantha taking financial help from Tollywood actor? Find out

Hyderabad: Even celebrities face trials in the midst of glitz and glamour, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent decision to take a break from work to prioritise her health has resonated with fans worldwide. The talented actress, known for her impressive performances on screen, is currently battling myositis, an autoimmune condition that requires her undivided attention.

Samantha’s treatment journey has been the subject of social media speculation, with some claiming she is being financially supported by a prominent Tollywood actor. According to the Sakshi reports, speculations claim that she has borrowed a significant sum of Rs 25 crore for her medical expenses, as she had previously spent so much money on her treatment in the previous year.

The actress is seen taking medical care abroad, which, according to popular belief, is more expensive than in our country. The actress and her team, however, have yet to confirm or deny these reports.

Fans are responding to the rumour on social media, saying that since the actress has worked so hard for so many years in the industry, why would she need help from other actors when she can look after herself? They are claiming that it is a false rumour.

Samantha is preparing to travel to the United States after a well-deserved vacation in Bali, where she will begin her treatment under expert medical care. She bravely shared a picture from the hospital last year, revealing her rare health condition and embracing vulnerability in front of her followers. Her candid post served as an inspiring reminder that even the most powerful people require support during difficult times.

Samantha is optimistic about her recovery; despite the challenges she faces. She draws strength from her doctors’ reassuring words, who have expressed confidence in her full recovery in the near future.

Samantha’s fans and well-wishers eagerly await her return, supporting her unwavering spirit every step of the way as she focuses on her health and self-healing. We wish the actress a successful treatment journey and look forward to seeing her triumphant return to the big screen when she is ready.

On the work front, actress would be next seen in Kushi, and Citadel.