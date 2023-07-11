Is Sanjeeda Sheikh secretly dating THIS Bollywood actor?

Mumbai: Former couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali were one of the most loved couples of telly town.

They got separated back in 2022 and the actress was granted custody of their child. According to rumors, the actress has now found love again.

Speculations about the budding love between the actress and Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane have been doing rounds now. It all started after their pictures from a holiday together to Gir National Park in Gujarat went viral.

The rumoured lovebirds also shared photos of their Jungle Safari where the couple was accompanied by Sanjeeda’s daughter. It was said that actors fell in love while shooting for Tiash in London.

When the actor was asked about the dating rumors, Harshvardhan told HT, “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them.”

In an interview with Bollywood Bubbles Sanjeeda also shared, “I think as an actor, we are so used to it. It leaves no expression on the face when you read something like that or when you hear this.” When asked about her co-actor she called him a “brilliant actor and a great friend,” but their trips together say otherwise.

On the professional front, Sanjeeda will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series debut Heeramandi along with Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal.