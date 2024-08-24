Is Sidharth Malhotra teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for Race 4?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to make a big comeback in the much-awaited movie Race 4. Producer Ramesh Taurani is giving the popular action series a fresh start by bringing back Saif, the original star. The movie is expected to start filming in early 2025, once the script is finalized.

Adding to the excitement, Pinkvilla reports suggest that Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced talks to join Saif in this action-packed thriller. Sources say that Sidharth, who is a fan of the “Race” series, is very interested in being part of the film and has been in discussions with Taurani for a while. “Ramesh Taurani has a team of writers working on the basic story of ‘Race 4.’ He’s also bringing in experienced writers and directors to turn it into a full screenplay. Talks with Sidharth Malhotra are going well, and he may soon be on board alongside Saif Ali Khan,” shared a source close to the project.

Ramesh Taurani recently mentioned that the script for the fourth “Race” movie is almost ready. The “Race” series, known for its thrilling twists and action scenes, first came out in 2008, directed by the famous duo Abbas-Mustan, with Saif Ali Khan as the lead. The success of the first movie led to a sequel in 2013, with Akshaye Khanna and John Abraham playing the villains in the first and second films, respectively.

Saif Ali Khan played a key role in the first two “Race” movies, bringing his unique style to the series. However, he was not in the third film, which featured Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Daisy Shah. With Saif returning for “Race 4,” the movie is expected to bring back the excitement that fans love, and with the possible addition of Sidharth Malhotra, it promises to be a thrilling ride.