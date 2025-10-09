Hyderabad: Actors Tabu and Nagarjuna Akkineni, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved pairs, are set to share the screen once again, more than two decades after their last collaboration. The duo, who were allegedly involved in a rumored decade-long relationship in the 1990s, has remained a favorite topic of discussion among fans and media alike.

While Nagarjuna referred to their bond as a strong friendship multiple times, speculations about their affair and even a possible marriage shook the industry in 90s.

Tabu and Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie

Now, the excitement among cinephiles is palpable, as fresh media reports confirm that Tabu has signed on for Nagarjuna’s milestone 100th film, tentatively titled #King100.

Speculations quickly began to swirl, with fans eagerly wondering if Tabu would reprise her role as Nagarjuna’s love interest.

Exclusive – Akkineni #Nagarjuna and #Tabu are reuniting after decades for Nagarjuna’s milestone 100th film (#King100). The shooting is currently underway, and Tabu will be seen in a key, non romantic role pivotal to the story.



Follow @CineChitraalu for more real time updates !! pic.twitter.com/1oUozuU9PW — Telugu Chitraalu (@CineChitraalu) October 9, 2025

Howevert, let us tell you that she won’t reprise a romantic role opposite Nagarjuna, but she will play a pivotal character central to the film’s narrative. The shooting is reportedly already underway, sparking curiosity about her role and the film’s plot.

Tabu, widely regarded as one of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema, has appeared in several Telugu films, including Sinsindri, Aavida Maa Aavide, and the blockbuster Ninne Pelladatha, where her on-screen chemistry with Nagarjuna was highly appreciated.

Despite their long-standing friendship, the pair has not shared the screen in over two decades, making this reunion a moment fans have eagerly awaited.