Is that Hania Aamir? Badshah’s romantic post leaves fans guessing

Hyderabad: Rapper Badshah has once again managed to get the internet talking, and this time he did it without even saying much. The rapper took to his Instagram and shared three dreamy photos, which look like a glimpse from an upcoming romantic song or music video.

In the pictures, Badshah is seen in a scenic outdoor setup with a woman dressed in white. Her face is either turned away or not fully visible, and that was enough for fans to begin guessing. Soon after the post went up, the comment section was filled with one name: Hania Aamir.

Fans quickly started asking, “Is this Hania Aamir?”, “Hania Amir??” and “She’s Hania,” while many others tagged the Pakistani actress in the comments. The speculation became louder because Badshah and Hania Aamir were previously spotted together, and their friendly bond had already sparked dating rumours online.

However, there is no confirmation that the woman in the pictures is Hania. Since the visuals seem to be part of a romantic project, there is also a possibility that it could be someone else, including singer Reet Talwar, who has previously collaborated with Badshah on the song Awaara.

For now, Badshah has not revealed whether the mystery woman is Hania, Reet or someone else. But one thing is clear, his romantic post has done exactly what a teaser is supposed to do: create suspense, start rumours and keep fans waiting for the full reveal.