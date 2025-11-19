Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Neelofar with Fawad Khan and has been interacting with the media extensively. During one of her latest interviews, she finally spoke about her alleged rivalry with fellow powerhouse actress Saba Qamar, a topic that has long captured attention among fans and media.

Is everything alright between Saba Qamar and Mahira Khan? The Neelofar star has now given a clear answer.

Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar are regarded as two of Pakistan’s biggest and most successful actresses. Both began their careers around the same time, earned international recognition, and helped bring global respect to Pakistani entertainment through the strength of their talent and professionalism. Over the years, comparisons between the two have often fuelled rumours of a silent rivalry, strengthened by subtle digs and constant media speculation.

Appearing on Gup Shab, Mahira Khan finally addressed the long-standing question. When asked whether this rivalry has any truth to it, she responded:

“Not at all. I’ve been asked so many times and my answer has always been the same. Honestly, it’s not diplomatic. I truly believe she is a brilliant actress. We often underestimate what two powerful people, especially two powerful women can create if they come together. I hope, Inshallah, that one day we work or collaborate. It could turn into something wonderful.”

Mahira went on to speak about how media narratives pit successful women against each other:

“I think it’s a global problem. The moment people see two successful women, they start comparing them and pushing them against each other. And it benefits everyone except them. As far as I’m concerned, I feel no rivalry at all. Yes, the media creates it and it reaches us, but personally, I don’t carry it in my heart.”

She also clarified that although she hasn’t worked with Saba yet, she has minimal industry friendships in general and meets very few people at events and award shows.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of Neelofar, which hits cinemas on November 28.

Saba Qamar, on the other hand, is currently making waves with two ongoing dramas Case No. 9 and Pamaal.