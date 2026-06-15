Is there a Sushant Singh Rajput connection in Sanchita Ugale’s suicide case?

Mumbai: Late actress Sanchita Ugale’s brother, Akash Satish Ugale, has alleged a connection between his sister’s suicide and the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushanth Singh Rajput in 2020.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, he stressed that both his sister and Sushant were facing immense pressure from the industry, which led them to take a drastic step. Not just that, they happened to pass away on the same date, 6 years apart.

He pointed out that the last post on Sanchita Ugale’s social media handle was about Sushant Singh Rajput.

She had posted an Instagram reel in which it was written— ‘It’s again 14 June’, remembering Sushanth on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Akash told IANS, “He committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying.”

Explaining the connection between the two sudden demises, 6 years apart, he added, “Just 1 day ago, meaning yesterday, she posted an Instagram reel in which it was written— ‘It’s again 14 June’. This means that 14th June is happening again and yesterday itself she also committed suicide.”

At the end, he urged Prime Minister Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into his sister’s death.

“So, I request my country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, my state’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, to please take note of this incident”, he requested.

According to police reports, Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at her residence in Aachole Village, in Nalasopara East, Mumbai, on Sunday between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

Refreshing your memory, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June 2020. As per the postmortem report, he died of asphyxia due to hanging.